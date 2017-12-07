Miss Philippines crowned Miss Tourism International 2017/2018

Posted on 7 December 2017 - 12:34am Last updated on 7 December 2017 - 01:02am

PETALING JAYA: Philippines beauty queen Jannie Loudette Alipo-on was crowned Miss Tourism International 2017/2018 beating 46 other contestants at the pageant finals held at a hotel here tonight.

Beaming with joy, the 25 year old received the crown from last year's winner Ariel Pearse of New Zealand.

Jannie walked away with a scholarship worth RM60,000 from Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, RM10,000 cash, trophy and other prizes.

Maja Aleksandra, 17, of Poland was Miss Tourism Metropolitan International; Lois Merry Tengel, 20, of Indonesia (Miss Tourism Cosmopolitan); Diana Hills, 20, of Australia (Miss Tourism Global); Julia Do Vale Horta, 23, of Brazil (Dreamgirl of the Year); and Kamolrut Tanon, 20, of Thailand (Miss South East Asia).

Melissa Ng Sook Khuan, 24, of Malaysia, won the Miss Glowing Glojas title.

The pageant themed, "Promoting Tourism, Culture and Friendship", is an international talent search platform aimed at promoting Visit Malaysia Year 2020. — Bernama