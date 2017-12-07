Party election a hot topic despite ban

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite delegates being told not to talk on party elections at the Umno general assembly this week, an Umno Youth leader has hinted for Khairy Jamaluddin to contest and be elected as a future party vice-president.

Pasir Gudang Youth chief Azman Jaafar said while he agreed that the top two party posts not be contested, he expressed hope for the Umno Youth chief to be elected to a higher position within the party.

"I echo Khairy's call for the president and deputy president posts to not be contested in the next party elections. But that would mean there will be vacated seats for the vice-presidency.

"I think all of you can think on your own. May Khairy's struggle in leading the plight of the youth to be continued to a higher level," he said at the Umno Youth general assembly here today.

His comment was met by positive response from the delegates, who shouted: "Sokong, sokong!" (agree, agree).

The current party vice-presidents are Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also carrying out the duties of the deputy president, after Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was sacked in June 2016.

The other vice-president post was vacated after Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal left the party in July 2016.