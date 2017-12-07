Party must uphold positive momentum ahead of GE14: Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR: All Umno members must uphold the party's positive momentum ahead of the 14th General Election (GE14), said Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

The Umno vice president said Umno, as well as its Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition machinery, must maintain the drive at the division and branch levels.

"Overall, I'm satisfied with the preparations made so far, but we must ensure the momentum remains.

"The report card tabled by the president today was to convince the public on why they should vote for us.

"We are hoping that the rakyat will really evaluate our report card because it's not something that we made up," Hishammuddin said during a press conference at the 71st Umno general assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre here.

The press conference was held after Umno President Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak's policy speech.

Hishammuddin was commenting on Najib's call for BN to once again achieve a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

He said he is confident that BN could win a two-thirds majority in GE14 which would be held anytime before August next year.

"The people only have two choices now. Either they vote for BN or the opposition.

"It is not going to be an easy way forward but it's not impossible for us to convince the voters in order to get a two-thirds majority," he added.