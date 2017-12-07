Pistols and handcuffs seized in anti-narcotics raid

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police seized four pistols and three handcuffs with the arrest of three individuals including a husband and wife in an anti-narcotics bust at a house in Simpat Empat, South Seberang Prai.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Salleh told a press conference that a team of police officers from the South Seberang Prai district raided the premises about 3am this morning.

He said three packets of heroin weighing 573 .9g and two packets of ketamin weighing 26.7g were seized with the firearms.

Mohd Salleh added 151 live bullets with a car, a motorcycle, a watch and a stack of cash amounting to RM1,700 was confiscated as well.

"The value of the seized drugs are worth about RM11,500," he told a press conference.

All the individuals caught were remanded until Dec 12 pending investigations under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

