Police constable severs arm in motorcycle accident

KUALA LUMPUR: A police constable's left arm was severed and neck fractured, after being involved in an accident at Km1.4 of the Kajang Dispersal Link Expressway (SILK) here, today.

Kajang police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said in the 7.50am incident, the victim, who was riding a Yamaha 125 motorcycle, was believed to have lost control of his vehicle before hitting the rear of another motorcycle.

"After losing control, the victim swerved to the left lane and hit the road divider," he said in a statement.

The 25-year-old victim who worked at Cheras District Police Headquarters had just finished his duty and was on his way home in Bandar Baru Bangi.

Ahmad Dzaffir said the victim is being treated at Serdang Hospital and is in stable condition.

The 47 year-old other motorcycle rider only suffered minor injuries. — Bernama