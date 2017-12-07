TV's 'Mindhunter' tracking for season 2

NETFLIX has announced that David Fincher's Mindhunter series has been renewed for a second season.

Inspired by real events, Mindhunter follows two 1970s FBI agents, played by Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany, as they develop a new approach to understanding some of the most dangerous criminals of the time.

Debuting in Oct on Netflix, the psychological thriller offered a glimpse into minds of several prominant serial killers, as well as those that sought to comprehend their motives.

One of the show's producers, David Fincher, rose to fame directing tense manhunt movie Seven, and in Oct revealed to Billboard that the proposed plotline for Season 2 would be based on the Atlanta child murders of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

A second season had been expected but it was not until now that Netflix confirmed the renewal.

Groff (of Frozen and Glee) and McCallany (Fight Club, Sully) are to return, featuring in a video broadcast through the show's Twitter account and a selection of promotional stills published via Instagram. — AFP Relaxnews