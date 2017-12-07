Umno membership at 3,644,295: KuNan

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno's membership stood at 3,644,295 as of yesterday while there are 21,851 party branches across the country except in Sarawak.

Party secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor (pix) said Sabah remained as the state with the biggest number of Umno members, with its Silam division having the most number among the divisions and Kampung Batu Putih Darat in Libaran having the biggest number of members among the party branches.

Tengku Adnan, who is also Federal Territories Minister, said in a situation where Umno was being attacked by various quarters including the opposition and former party members, its membership continued to rise, proving that the party always had supporters.

"The Umno machinery continues to work relentlessly, ensuring not just membership increase but simultaneously getting party members to register as voters so as to perform their duty in the upcomng 14th general election."

He said this when tabling the party's annual report at the Umno General Assembly held at the Putra World Trade Centre, here, today.

Attended by 2,718 delegates, the assembly was officially opened by Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

Tengku Adnan, also known as Ku Nan, said although some quarters had slandered Umno, made baseless accusations, spread lies and tried to divide the party, unity prevailed among the members who held dear to the spirit of togetherness in pursuing the party's struggle.

"This is not just to ensure Umno's survival and to remain strong, but what is more important is to continue to imbue the basis and objectives of the party's establishment. In whatever situation, Umno's struggle is for the religion, race and nation," he said.

He also drew attention to the Umno General Assembly which he said, showed that the party had a solid, well-organised structure and which abided by its constitution and rules, while also following the law.

"In fact, it can show to other parties including its splinter party how to hold an annual general meeting in accordance with the party constitution and in meeting the requirements of the Registrar of Societies," he said.

The opening of the general assembly also saw the attendance of foreign delegations comprising 95 individuals from 20 political parties in 16 countries, including Singapore's People's Action Party (PAP), United Bangsamoro Justice Party (Philippines) Cambodian People's Party, Palestine National Liberation Movement (Fatah) and Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), also from Palestine.

Also present were 77 delegates from the respective Umno Overseas Clubs, besides student representatives from local public and private higher education institutions under the Mahasiswa

Nasional banner.

Covering the general assembly are 75 print and electronic media agencies including several foreign media agencies. — Bernama