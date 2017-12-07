Umno is not anti-Chinese, celebrates diversity

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today stressed that Umno is not a racist and anti-Chinese party.

Najib, who is also the Umno president, stated that the party celebrates diversity despite its Malay-based struggle.

He added the Chinese and some of the Indians were being dragged and caught to become the victims of perception initiated by the lies of the opposition.

"Umno is not a racist party. If we are, how can we be accepted to lead component parties from various races for decades," he said.

"Umno is above all, as we have for so long celebrated diversity in the nation and we believe in the harmony to live life together," he said in his policy speech at the 71st Umno Annual General Assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre.

While the party embraces diversity, Najib said the same thing could not be said of the opposition which has taken a narrow political approach when it comes to race.

"It was even weirder when one of the former Umno presidents, who is now a main leader of the opposition, is still trapped in the colonial mindset, to the point of ridiculing those of Bugis descent.

"How low is such a mindset. Umno celebrates diversity, even 'Mamak Malabari' from 'Kerala' has been recognised as Malay, and we have not even asked the group to go home," he said.