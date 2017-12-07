Umno to organise solidarity gathering in support of Palestinians

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno is holding a solidarity gathering in support of the Palestinian people as a protest against plans by United States President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, said its vice-president, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Without disclosing the date and location of the proposed gathering, he said Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) would discuss with various parties, including non-governmental organisations (NGOs), to get their participation.

"We see this as not only an Islamic religious issue, but it is also a question on universality," he told a media conference after the policy speech by Umno President Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak at the party's general assembly at Dewan Merdeka, Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, opined that that announcement by Trump was a direct interference in the Middle East, which he feared could lead to a political conflict in the region.

Ahmad Zahid said he and Najib had met with Palestine's Al-Fattah and Hamas leaders who attended the Umno general assembly, and that they, too, were against the United States' plan.

"Although the two parties Al-Fattah and Hamas) often differed in their opinions, but (in this matter) they shared the same opinion that the action by the United States (US) in wanting to shift the capital from Tel Aviv to is something that should be opposed, not only by the Palestinians but also by all Muslims," he said.

Asked whether Umno would join PAS which was planning a protest outside the US Embassy tomorrow, Ahmad Zahid said Umno would send its members who were not directly involved in the assembly. — Bernama