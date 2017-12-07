US recognition for Jerusalem a miscalculated move, says GMM

KUALA LUMPUR: The United States's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's new capital is a miscalculated move as it was made without taking into account the sensitivity of the region, said Global Movement of Moderates (GMM) Foundation executive chairman and chief executive officer Datuk Dr Nasharudin Mat Isa.

"GMMF continues to advocate and respect international consensus concerning Jerusalem, as embodied inter alia in the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 476 and 478," he said in a statement today.

The UNSCR 476 has declared all legislative and administrative measures and actions taken by Israel to alter the character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem have no legal validity while the UNSCR 478 condemns Israel's attempted annexation of East Jerusalem and the declaration that Jerusalem to be Israel's "complete and united" capital.

Jerusalem or Baitulmuqaddis is a city considered sacred to three world religions — Islam, Christianity and Judaism. For Muslims, the city is the third holiest place after Mecca and Madinah.

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and stated that the US would shift its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in the near future. — Bernama