Wanita Umno to list qualified women for PLCs

KUALA LUMPUR: Wanita Umno will propose the names of qualified women to be appointed as board members in public listed companies (PLC).

Wanita chief Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil said this followed a commitment made by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak to name and shame PLCs with no women participation on their boards from next year.

"I will ask state Wanita chiefs to give the names of qualified women to me after this," she said.

"I want to open a book and I want to see the companies. I will recommend these women to be given the chance (in the companies)," she said in her winding up speech at the wing annual general assembly at Putra World Trade Centre.

The government had previously set a target to have 30% of women in top management positions as part of its effort to empower the group.

Najib in July had said that the government wanted to go further and set another target of all PLCs having at least 30% women at board level by 2020.

Meanwhile, Shahrizat reminded Wanita members that the struggle of the wing was not only limited to the Malays and the bumiputra.

"That is our main agenda, but our struggle is for the development of all women in Malaysia," she said.

"We fight for the multiracial and multireligious Malaysians. From Perlis to Sabah and Sarawak. For all," she added.

She said the struggle of Umno Wanita should not only be for the sake of winning the 14th General Election.

"We will continue. When we fight, we have set the intention that it will be for the religion and for the nation," she said.

Shahrizat also expressed her confidence that more representatives from Umno Wanita would be appointed into the Cabinet after the general election.