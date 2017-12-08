After condemning Jerusalem’s US recognition, Najib pledges “more is coming”

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak's statement against the declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is only the beginning, with the Prime Minister pledging more action to follow suit.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, in conveying Najib's feelings to the media, said for a start, the latter has confirmed that he would be attending an emergency Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting next week to discuss the matter.

"It will not end just by Najib making his statement (yesterday) when he spoke during his policy speech (at the Umno general assembly).

"It will be a lot more than that. He will be attending the OIC meeting. So there will be a lot more moves after this.

"I don't want to say too much about it, the prime minister will be making the announcements," he told reporters after joining Najib in a meeting with the Umno Overseas Club, at the party's general assembly, here, today.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan had on Dec 6 called for an emergency meeting of representatives of OIC in Istanbul on Dec 13, to deliberate the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

This came just hours after US President Donald Trump made the declaration, which had also sparked anger across the Muslim world as well as European nations, as leaders warned of the violence that could arise from the announcement.

Najib had, yesterday in his policy speech, strongly rejected the move and urged all Muslims in the country to also take his lead and make their voices of disapproval heard across the world.