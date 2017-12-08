Ahmad Zahid, Hishammuddin launch "Bicara Budi" book

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein jointly launched the "Bicara Budi" book at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here today.

The 129-page book, a compilation of articles written by Sungai Besar Member of Parliament Budiman Mohd Zohdi that were published in newspapers, was launched in conjunction with the five-day Umno General Assembly 2017 which ends tomorrow.

Budiman said the book, published by Yayasan Harapan Budi, contained 22 articles in Malay, one in English and four in Mandarin.

"The book carries a compilation of my articles since 2011 encompassing social, education, politics and patriotism issues," he told reporters after the launch.

Budiman, who is also Institute for Translation and Books Malaysia (ITBM) chairman, said the book was suitable for people from all walks of life due to its accuracy and details on government policies.

"I have fended off all baseless accusations which have been levelled against the federal government by the opposition via my writings," he said, adding that "Bicara Budi" was his eighth book.

The book can be obtained at the general assembly at RM20 a copy and at the nearest bookstores at RM30 per copy, he said. — Bernama