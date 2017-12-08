Azmin's nephew, company director released on MACC bail

PUTRAJAYA: Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali's nephew and a company director who were nabbed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) following investigations into alleged bribery on the issue of illegal sand mining activities in Selangor have been released by the Magistrate's court, here after their extended remand had ended, today.

Magistrate Aida Khairulzen Azli allowed the nephew and the other suspect to be released on MACC bail of RM100,000 with one surety each respectively.

Mohamed Azmin's nephew and three others, aged between 34 and 67, had been under MACC detention after the magistrate's court initially granted a seven-day remand order on Nov 30.

While two others, a company director and site manager were released on MACC bail of RM15,000 and RM10,000 with one surety each respectively on Wednesday, both men had their remand extended by three days.

Following the arrests, the MACC also froze RM4 million in several bank accounts belonging to a mining company, which has operated since 2014.

The Selangor Mentri Besar's office had labelled the arrests as an "intimidatory" act with a political agenda.

Its strategic communications director Yin Shao Loong was reported to have said that MACC's investigations and efforts to extend their remand period are aimed at ruining the image of the Mohamed Azmin, ahead of the 14th General Election.