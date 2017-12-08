Bar foreigners from enjoying subsidies, govt told (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The government should not allow foreigners to buy essential goods at subsidised prices, said a Puteri Umno delegate.

Bayan Baru Puteri Umno chief Noor Aeiza Hassan said it was time the Barisan Nasional (BN) government come up with a mechanism that would require foreigners to pay items at market value, and not at subsidised prices.

“Foreigners here today not only benefit from working here but also enjoy subsidies meant for us Malaysians, like sugar, rice, oil and petrol.

“The government spends billions of ringgit each year on subsidies, and these are actually meant to be enjoyed only by Malaysians.

“They should not benefit from these subsidies. They have to pay according to the market value,” she said at the Umno general assembly, here, today.

On a separate matter, Noor Aeiza also urged Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak to announce candidates for the coming general election as soon as possible to allow them more time to prepare.

“This is so that these candidates can be introduced to the voters much sooner, and so that they can have walkabouts and get to know the rakyat better,” she said.