BMW Group Malaysia today introduced BMW and MINI Service Online, the newest after sales care offering from the premium automaker which enables its customers to schedule the service needs for their vehicles directly at their preferred authorised dealership via the BMW Malaysia and MINI Malaysia website.

Introducing the new offering, BMW Group Malaysia managing director and CEO, Han Sang Yun, said: “Digitalisation is a strategic direction for the BMW Group worldwide and we have been moving in tandem here in Malaysia to introduce products and service offerings that push the envelope for digitalisation for further convenience and peace of mind in the premium automotive industry.”

Han added that BMW Group Malaysia has already demonstrated this with the introduction and roll out of BMW Connected extensively in all their vehicles since 2015.

“The new online service programme for our BMW and MINI customers here complements the entire 360-degree ownership experience of a vehicle from the BMW Group which provides to our customers not only the most enjoyable but also the most rewarding ownership experience,” said Han.

The BMW Group Malaysia Premium Ownership experience includes:

- BMW five-year unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service programme.

- MINI four-year unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service.

- BMW two-year/24-month tyre warranty programme for its run flat tyre offering and services.

- Ultimate Protection Program+ (UPP+) courtesy of BMW Credit Malaysia and underwritten by Allianz General Insurance Company (Malaysia) Bhd.

- BMW Roadside Assistance and Accident Hotline.

- BMW WhiteCard, MINI BlackCard and BMW Excellence Club membership programme.

- BMW and MINI Service Online.