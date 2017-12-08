Caught in 60 minutes

LAHAD DATU: Two men who had robbed the handphone of a 35-year-old male teacher in Jalan Pantai here last night were apprehended in an hour.

Lahad Datu acting police chief, ASP Mohd Fadzil Ali in a statement here today said the duo, aged 21 and 27 years, were nabbed by police at 12.50am in the Bandar Sri Perdana after they had waylaid the teacher at 11.50pm.

"Following a 999 call from the victim, police tracked down the Perodua Viva car the suspects were in. A chase ensued when the suspects sped away on noticing the police and even rammed their car into the patrol car but were cornered in Bandar Sri Perdana," he said.

He added that police recovered the Yes handphone belonging to the victim. — Bernama