Driver dies as trailer lorry rams another along Elite Highway

SEREMBAN: A trailer lorry rammed the rear of another stationary trailer along the Elite Highway near the exit to the KL International Airport today, resulting in the death of the driver of the first vehicle.

Nilai Fire and Rescue Station senior fire and rescue officer 1 Lias Amat said the driver, Muhamad Jidin, 27, died on the spot, trapped in the driver's cabin, in the accident which occurred at about 7am at KM43.6 of the highway.

The trailer lorry was carrying 60 tonnes of polyethylene and the stationary trailer lorry, parked on the emergency lane, had a load of 60 tonnes of concrete pillars, he said when contacted by Bernama.

The driver of the stationary vehicle was unhurt, he added.

Lias said Muhamad's body was sent to the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital here. — Bernama