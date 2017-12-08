Fisherman feared drowned after boat found adrift

MALACCA: A fisherman was feared drowned while fishing in the waters of Kuala Linggi here after his boat was found unmanned yesterday.

The Malacca/Negri Sembilan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) deputy director

Maritime Commander Azman Samsudin said Mohamad Borhan, 62, of Taman Kuala Permai in Kuala Linggi Baru here went to the sea in a private boat at about 8.30am yesterday.

He said the boat was later found adrift by a fisherman, Hashim Mahat, 60, when he was fishing in the waters of Kampung Telok Pasir Panjang, Port Dickson in Negri Sembilan about one kilometre from the shore before lodging a police report at about 7.35pm yesterday.

"The blue fibre glass boat complete with its four horsepower engine was found with several items belonging to the victim including a net and other fishing equipment.

"His wife made a police report at about 1.44am this morning after her husband did not return home and he could not be contacted via phone," he said in a statement issued here today.

He said a search and rescue operation comprising MMEA, Fire and Rescue Department, as well as the Civil Defence Force personnel was activated at about 7am this morning to search for the victim. — Bernama