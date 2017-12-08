Former Jawi elected rep, 100 DAP members quit and join PAP

NIBONG TEBAL: Former Jawi state assemblyman Tan Beng Huat today announced that he and about 100 DAP members here had quit the party and joined the People's Alternative Party (PAP).

Tan, who was an assemblyman for one term after his victory in the 12th general election in 2008, said they decided to join PAP because DAP no longer held to its democratic socialist principles but had become a party dominated by a family dynasty.

"The situation changed after DAP-led the Penang government for two terms. The ideology it has championed is no longer a priority for the party as the services of veterans were forgotten and it has become a party dominated by a family dynasty," he said at a press conference.

At the press conference, Tan cut his DAP membership card in a symbolic gesture of resigning from the party he had joined over 10 years ago. He was immediately named as the Penang PAP liaison chief.

PAP president Zulkifli Mohd Noor, who was also at the press conference, said more DAP members were expected to join PAP from time to time.

He also said that with an increase in the membership, the PAP would set up five branches in the Nibong Tebal parliamentary constituency soon.

Zulkifli said that in the 14th general election, the party proposed to field candidates in Penang, Kedah, Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor.

"The PAP will attempt to contest in all the 13 parliamentary and 40 state seats in Penang. The party wishes to send the message that it is serious about administering the state on its own or with other parties depending on the outcome of GE14," he said. — Bernama