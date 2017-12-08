Fullrich Malaysia to launch e-wallet ‘TaPay’

CYBERJAYA: Local fintech solutions provider Fullrich Malaysia Sdn Bhd, in partnership with Cyberview Sdn Bhd and Affin Bank Bhd, is planning to launch Malaysia’s first collective-driven e-wallet called “TaPay”.

TaPay is a mobile application that allows users to store loyalty cards within it, thereby reducing the need of having cash, credit cards, membership/rewards programme cards and receipts.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Fullrich CEO Hudhaifa Ahmad said the service is at the pilot testing stage and will be launched after getting Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) approval.

Hudhaifa said initially the beta version of TaPay will only be made available to selected merchants and users within Cyberjaya.

“We are working very closely with BNM to ensure our e-wallet app is robust and in compliance with rules and regulation of the industry,” he added.

Hudhaifa said the service involves six merchants, including local fashion e-commerce Picksum, halal e-commerce marketplace AladdinStreet, local moving and storage business myrelo, Padi House and Old Town White Coffee.

Treasury Secretary General Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah, who is also the chairman of Cyberview, said following its success in Cyberjaya, the service will then be launched in the Klang Valley, across the country and the Asean region.

Apart from its e-wallet, Fullrich Malaysia provides white label mobile apps that can be customised to suit any entity and holistic technology solutions across industries such as education, hospitality, medical, oil and gas as well as retail.