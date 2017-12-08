HSR to cut travel time between Seremban and Singapore to two hours

SEREMBAN: The travel time between Seremban and Singapore will be cut to two hours instead of three, once the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (KL-SG HSR) commences operations in late 2026.

Travel to Bandar Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur will only take 20 minutes compared to 55 minutes by car at present.

Negeri Sembilan will have 52 km of the HSR alignment out of the total estimated alignment length of 328 km.

"The Seremban HSR station's design is inspired by the Seri Menanti Palace. It will be located in the district of Labu, about 15 km to Seremban old town and 5 km to Keretapi Tanah Melayu's Labu station," MyHSR Corp Sdn Bhd Commercial Director, Tonny Yeap told reporters at a briefing here today.

He said besides the Kuala Lumpur to Singapore express service, the HSR would provide city to city connectivity, to enable passengers from Seremban to conveniently travel to places as Bangi, Putrajaya, Melaka, Muar, Batu Pahat and Iskandar Puteri.

"We propose to introduce two high-speed train services between Bandar Malaysia and Jurong East, Singapore and two more for domestic connectivity," he added.

Meanwhile, Project Delivery Director, Mark Loader said less than five percent of the whole project's alignment is underground as tunnels are more costly to construct.

On land acquisition, he said it is expected to start in the second half of next year.

"After the Public Inspection period ends on Jan 31 next year, it will take us some time to review the feedback before presenting it to the Land and Public Transport Commission (SPAD).

"Once approved by SPAD, we can then start acquiring the land," Loader added. — Bernama