Immigration officer nabbed for extortion

Posted on 8 December 2017 - 08:49pm Last updated on 8 December 2017 - 10:31pm

GEORGE TOWN: A Penang Immigration officer was detained by police yesterday after he was alleged to have extorted money from a Bangladeshi sundry shop operator in Jalan Datuk Keramat.

According to Northeast district police chief ACP Anuar Omar, the 29 year-old officer was detained after complaints lodged by the trader.

The suspect and an accomplice had allegedly taken RM700 and three boxes of cigarettes from the victim's shop.

"Following the incident yesterday, the victim lodged a police report and the suspect was immediately arrested at the scene", he said in a statement today.

Anuar added during interrogation, the suspect admitted to extorting the victim for the last three months.

Police also confiscated the suspect's sling bag which contained two boxes of cigarettes, a prison department card, an immigration department identity card and a Bangladeshi passport during the arrest.

He also revealed that the suspect has a prior criminal record and was detained last year for possessing ketum juice.

It was also learnt that the suspect worked with Prison Department before joining the Immigration Department early last year.

The suspect has been remanded for six days and the case will be investigated under Section 385 of the Penal Code.