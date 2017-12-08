Info on HSR on display for public at six locations in N. Sembilan

SEREMBAN: Members of the public can get information on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) at six locations from Nov 1 to Jan 31.

They are are the Nilai Municipal Council, Terminal One Mall, AEON Mall Seremban 2, Port Dickson Municipal Council, TF Value Mart - Port Dickson, and Giant Superstore Nilai.

MyHSR Corp project delivery director Mark Loader said the public could get information about the project, the proposed routes, location of stations, special features and schedules, planned acquisition of land, technical data of the trains and socio-economic development programmes.

"We are grateful for the support from related parties and the public along the HSR routes. We have studied its implementation overseas and have identified the positive economic impact arising from good connectivity.

"We want the people of Malaysia from all sections of society to benefit from this iconic project," he told a press conference here today.

The HSR is a strategic project by the governments of Malaysia and Singapore which will provide smooth travel between Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, enhance business ties and bringing the people of both countries closer. — Bernama