Kelantan Umno confident of wresting PAS-led state

KUALA LUMPUR: Kelantan Umno has expressed confidence of winning back the state in the 14th General Election.

Kelantan Umno delegate Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said the local voters were receptive to the government's efforts in assisting the east coast state, despite it being held by the opposition.

He added that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak had never sidelined Kelantan and expressed openness in helping the state, as shown during the tabling of Budget 2018.

Due to this, Ahmad Jazlan said Barisan Nasional has managed to increase its state and federal seats in Kelantan during the previous general election.

"If this is a positive sign shown by the people of Kelantan, we are confident that it will not be impossible for Kelantan to fall to BN in GE14," he said during a debate at the party's 71st annual general assembly.

Kelantan has been continuously led by PAS after the Islamist party managed to wrest it from BN during the 1990 general election.

Ahmad Jazlan pledged that the struggle of Kelantan Umno will not come to an end until it manages to turn the tables against PAS in the coming polls.