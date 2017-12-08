MACC finds RM1 million at senior cop's home

IPOH: Cash amounting to almost RM1 million was found in shoe boxes and a safe at the home of a senior police officer in Perak with the rank of ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police), who is also a former district police chief, here yesterday.

Also found were an assortment of jewellery.

All the assets were found when Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commissions made a search of his home to assist investigations into suspected corruption and power abuse by the officer concerned.

According to a MACC statement, the officer, aged 59, was arrested at the Perak MACC office here at 7.30pm yesterday along with his wife, aged 54, and a 34-year-old businesswoman.

"The businesswoman is suspected have corrupt dealings with the former district police chief and is believed to have given a cash gift for his daughter's wedding in February.

"The businesswoman is believed to have banked in RM70,000 into the account of his wife in two transactions, RM20,000 and RM50,000," the statement said.

MACC Investigation Division senior director Datuk Simi Abdul Ghani when contacted confirmed the arrests and said the trio were arrested when they came to the Perak MACC office to give their statements.

He said all three were on remand for five days from today to assist investigations.

Earlier today, the senior police officer, who is now based at the Perak police headquarters, was brought to the Ipoh Court complex in MACC lock-up clothes for the remand process. — Bernama