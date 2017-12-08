MACC looking for three individuals

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is looking for three individuals to assist investigations into three separate corruption cases.

In a statement here today, the commission said Kedah MACC is looking for Tan Hooi Sim, 47, with identity card number 700717-02-5449 and last know address 26, Batu 5 1/2, Simpang Empat, 06650 Alor Setar, Kedah.

The second individual Kedah MACC is looking for is Md Liton Azid Bepari, 40, with passport number BC0339074 and last-known address Ladang Ayam Lubok Getah, Pendang, Kedah.

"MACC urges anyone who knows Tan Hooi Sim and Md Liton Azid Bepari or has any information on them to contact Information officer Hedzra Shahrul Ahmad at telephone number 012-5135290," the statement said.

Meanwhile, MACC headquarters is looking for Michael Persius Ubu, 61, with identity card number 561129-12-5235 and last-known address Lot 8-G, Lorong Rainfield 1, Taman Rainfield, Kota Kinabalu.

"The public who knows him or has any information on him is urged to contact Investigation Officer Mohd Tharuzi Mohd Nor at telephone numbers 03-8870 0366 or 013-955 7850," the statement added. — Bernama