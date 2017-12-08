M'sia can help Palestine by downgrading ties with US: Hamas

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia, along with other world leaders, can assist with the Palestinian struggle by downgrading its ties with the US, following a decision by the world superpower to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Palestine's Head of Hamas in Diaspora Maher Salah said such a decision should be taken the moment the US decides to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

"We can threaten to stop investments and go to other countries instead of the US.

"We have China, Russia, and India. We have other choices (for investments). Do not think that we are only limited to the US and the west," he told a press conference at the Putra World Trade Centre here.

Maher warned that the decision made by the US would bring upon major repercussions, with a chance to turn the ongoing Palestine - Israel conflict into chaos.

"People under an occupation have the right to use all means possible to defend themselves if they are met by lethal force. Unfortunately, this means there will be bloodshed on both sides.

"But there was no liberation of any country without bloodshed. Armed struggle is our right, but we hope we will not have to reach that," he added.

In thanking the Malaysian government, Maher said Malaysians have always expressed their concern and love over the struggle of the Palestinians.

We thank the Malaysian government for its continuous support for our struggle against the Zionist occupation," he said.

US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, recognised the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, claiming that the state is a sovereign nation with the right to determine its own capital.

The decision was met with widespread opposition and condemnation across the Muslim world as well as from European nations, as leaders warned of the violence that could arise from the announcement.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak in his policy speech at the Umno general assembly had condemned the US' decision to recognise the city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Najib had also urged all Muslims in the country to take his lead and make their voices of disapproval heard across the world.