Najib's speech serves as 'guiding light' to Umno members: Ghulam

KUALA LUMPUR: The policy speech by Umno President Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak yesterday served as a 'guiding light' for party members to ensure a big win for Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 14th General Election (GE14), said Sabah Infrastructure Development Assistant Minister Datuk Ghulam Haidar Khan Bahadar.

Ghulam, who is also Papar Umno division deputy chief, said the speech detailed the past achievements and future plans and tasks to be carried out by party members.

"Now, it is the responsibility of all members to interpret the message and turn it into a reality. It is not impossible to achieve if we are big-hearted and have that strong winning mentality," he said when met at the Umno General Assembly 2017 at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here today.

Meanwhile, Sandakan Umno leader Tan Sri Ampong Puyon said members should have confidence in the party's leadership continuity system and be loyal to them.

"It is normal in politics for leaders to come and go, but the party's struggle to empower the race and for religion and the country should be continued so that the peace we are enjoying now can also be enjoyed by future generations.

"Despite all the accusations hurled at our current party leader, we have to be loyal to him. We have to hold to the principle of being loyal to the leader.

"Wanita, Puteri and Youth members have to cooperate and work hard to ensure victory for BN in GE14," he said when commenting on the president's policy speech.

Umno Youth deputy permanent chairman Bahrul Redza Chuprat said the presidential policy speech provided a clear explanation for members to counter attacks by the opposition.

The Kota Kinabalu Umno Youth Information chief suggested that the presidential speech is made into short videos and made viral on social media. — Bernama