No direct cooperation between Umno and PAS in Kelantan

KUALA LUMPUR: There will be no direct cooperation between Umno and PAS in wresting Kelantan in the upcoming general election.

Umno Information Chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the party will focus on forming a strong government in Kelantan even without the cooperation of other parties.

"Up to this stage, there is no direct cooperation with PAS and from what I understand, PAS is also thinking of going alone, so it's up to them.

"If they (PAS) want to go alone, then, of course, our responsibility is to take back Kelantan.

"We have to take back Kelantan because we believe BN can do better for the state, for the people, so if it's a three-cornered fight, we hope people will give us the chance to take back the state," Annuar said when met at the 71st Umno general assembly.

Annuar, who is also the Ketereh MP, said Kelantan will not be able to prosper should it remain under the leadership of PAS.

"We strongly believe that as long as Kelantan remains under PAS, which is a weak party, I think they have not been doing well for the past 22 years," he said.

Annuar said people should not misconstrue Umno's understanding with PAS.

He added Umno can compromise with PAS on certain issues but said his party will always put the BN agenda as its priority.

"They must respect our partners, we have MCA, Gerakan and the non-Muslim component parties within BN.

"If PAS cannot respect them, we cannot compromise with PAS. We cannot sacrifice our BN partners just to please PAS," he said.