PAS, Umno members protest against US move on Jerusalem

Posted on 8 December 2017 - 06:23pm Last updated on 8 December 2017 - 07:01pm

SEBERANG JAYA: Some 200 people comprising PAS and Umno members gathered outside Masjid Seberang Jaya after Friday prayers to protest against the United States' decision to recognise the city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

PAS Kepala Batas division chief Bukhori Ghazali who spokes on behalf of the group, said Muslims from other political parties in Penang had also joined the demonstration.

"We are here to show our solidarity with the Palestinians, and strongly condemn the decision by US president Donald Trump.

"The decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is a threat to Islam," he told reporters here.

Trump, on Wednesday, recognised the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, claiming that the state is a sovereign nation with the right to determine its own capital.

The decision was met with widespread condemnation from across the Muslim world, and European nations, as leaders warned that the announcement could lead to violence.

Jerusalem or Baitulmuqaddis is a city considered sacred to Islam, Christianity, and Judaism.

For Muslims, the city is the third holy land after Mecca and Madinah.

