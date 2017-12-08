Police imposter who robbed family among 6 held

SHAH ALAM: A 29-year-old ex-convict who was one of the three police imposters who robbed a family here in Section 7 on Monday was among six people arrested on Wednesday.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor said yesterday that the suspect was arrested in Kampung Paya Jaras, Sungei Buloh in a police ambush at about 4.30pm.

He said with the arrest of the suspect, the raiding party held five other men including an Indonesian, all who are in their 30's and are suspected to have a hand in the case in Sungei Buloh and Segambut over the next 12 hours.

Mazlan said the main suspect had nine previous criminal records and was also held under preventive laws in the past.

He said police also recovered part of the stolen loot such as cell phones and other items.

He said a car stolen from the victims is yet to be found.

Mazlan said police have identified two other men who are suspected to be the accomplices of the main suspect and were involved in the robbery.

He urged those with information on the suspects to contact police.

On Monday, three robbers posing as the police gained access into a house in Section 7 here before relieving a woman and her children who are aged between 20 and 50 of jewellery and valuables.

The robbers had gone to the house at about 4.50am and on identifying themselves as policemen, they demanded to be allowed in on the pretext of looking for a wanted person.

On being allowed in, they ransacked the house and with one robber brandishing a handgun at the victims.

After handcuffing the victims, they escaped in the family's car, a Honda Insight bearing the registration plate WU 6553.