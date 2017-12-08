Police may investigate Zaid Ibrahim for sedition

KUALA LUMPUR: Police may investigate DAP's Datuk Zaid Ibrahim under the Sedition Act 1948 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 over his remarks about the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said some reports have been made against Zaid.

"We definitely need to investigate the case, and it would be done according to Section (4) of the Sedition Act and Section 233 of the Multimedia Act," he said at the launch of the "Tabung Prihatin Pengaman" at Pulapol here today.

Earlier, Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said that they have already opened an investigation paper on the DAP man in Bukit Aman.

In a Twitter post on Monday, Zaid said the Selangor ruler should be careful with his words as no one would be left out if the country "burns".

"When some Rulers play politics; they must know the consequences. Don't think there is no price for partisanship," Zaid tweeted.

The post came after Sultan Sharafuddin had, in an interview with an English daily, said that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was an "angry man" and would "burn the whole country with his anger".

The sultan had warned politicians that the deliberate use of sensitive issues to fish for votes in the general election would destroy the country.