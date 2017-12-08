Roads closed in Penang for police'S Community Fun Run

GEORGE TOWN: Several main roads in the North East and South West districts on the island will be closed in conjunction with the Royal Malaysia Police Community Fun Run which will be flagged off at the compound of the Queensbay shopping Complex, near here on Saturday.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Roslan Ali said the affected roads would be closed in stages from 8pm to 11pm.

"For the North East district, the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu exit to Bayan Indah bypass will be closed. Vehicles from George Town heading to the Bayan Indah bypass will be rerouted to the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu highway to the Bayan Baru roundabout to go to Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah," he said here today. — Bernama