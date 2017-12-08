State govt to study DOE proposals on rehabilitating Merapoh forest

KUANTAN: The Pahang state govenrment is studying the proposals of the Department of Environment (DOE) on measures to rehabilitate Merapoh forest which has been damaged by logging.

Pahang State Secretary Datuk Seri Muhammad Safian Ismail said after the state government was satisfied, the proposals would be handed over to the Forestry Department, Pahang State Agricultural Development Corporation (PKPP) and Yayasan Pahang for follow-up actions.

"We hope all proposals on rehabilitating the forest could be implemented before Chinese New year next year," he told reporters after closing the 2017 MPK Innovation Week here, yesterday.

He said logging in the forest reserve in Merapoh, Lipis had completely stopped and negotiations between Pahang Foundation and PKPP was also being carried out as the affected area belonged to them.

The exploitation of Merapoh forest was opposed by local residents and non-governmental organisations (NGO) as it was feared the activity may affect the environment and water catchment area there.

On Nov 30, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar was reported as saying that logging was still going on and ordered work to be stopped. — Bernama