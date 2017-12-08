Sultan Sharafuddin attends recitation of 'Yaseen', 'Doa Selamat', to mark 72nd Birthday

Posted on 8 December 2017 - 07:30pm Last updated on 8 December 2017 - 10:00pm

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah attended a recitation of the 'surah' (chapter) 'Yaseen' and 'doa selamat' (prayers for good health) in conjunction with his 72nd birthday, at Masjid Tengku Ampuan Jemaah, here, today.

Sultan Sharafuddin arrived at the mosque at 12.30pm accompanied by the Raja Muda, Tengku Amir Shah, Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Tengku Panglima Diraja, Tengku Sulaiman Shah and members of the Selangor Royal Council.

The recitation session was led by the Selangor Mufti, Datuk Mohd Tamyes Abdul Wahid. Also present were State Executive Council members and Selangor Police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor.

Sultan Sharafuddin then performed Friday prayers together with some 2,000 Muslims led by the head imam of Masjid Negeri, Muhammad Farhan Wijaya.

Earlier, Mohd Tamyes delivered the Friday prayers sermon entitled 'Raja Dan Rakyat Berpisah Tiada' (The Ruler and The People Are Inseparable),

The sermon, among others, stated that Muslims are compelled to obey and respect the ruler and the leader as long as the order given is not against the teachings of Islam.

Muslims were urged to defend the royal institution so that the Islamic teachings can be further reinforced and developed. — Bernama