Tuanku Syed Putra Foundation plans to build autism centre in Perlis

KANGAR: The Tuanku Syed Putra Foundation (YTSP) is planning to build the first autistic children centre in the state.

YTSP honourary secretary, Datuk Johari Mohd Darus said to realise the establishment of the centre, the foundation needed to raise more than RM6 million.

"The foundation is still gathering funds from various sources including corporate bodies and individuals for the centre, inspired by the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

"We will seek the cooperation of Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) to set it up," he told reporters after distributing school supplies to children of patients at Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) here on Thursday evening.

He said apart from Perlis residents, the centre would also be prepared to accept autistic children from Kedah, Penang or even Perak.

A total 40 pupils whose parents are being treated under the HTF Medical Social Work Unit received aid such as school bags, shoes, uniforms and stationery. — Bernama