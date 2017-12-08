Umno AGM unanimously passes no-contest motion for post of president and deputy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Umno general assembly has unanimously passed a motion for the top two posts in the party not to be contested in the next party election.

The subject of the top two posts was included by the party's youth wing under the original president's policy speech motion.

The additional part stated that the position of party president and deputy president should be helmed by Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi respectively without any contest.

Umno permanent chairman Tan Sri Badruddin Amiruldin, in bringing the motion for a vote, said the inclusion was made pursuant to clause 20 of the party's constitution.

The motion was passed unanimously by the delegates present, followed by loud cheers from the assembly.

Najib, Ahmad Zahid and party vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein stood up and joined hands soon after the motion was passed.

Badruddin said the unity shown by the top three party leaders indicates their dedication to defend the dignity of religion, race and the nation as a whole.

The original motion was proposed at the assembly on Thursday by the youth wing and seconded by Perak Umno.

The issue of no-contest of the two top posts was a point of focus at the assembly, with various delegates endorsing both Najib and Ahmad Zahid in their speeches.

Other delegates had also proposed for Hishammuddin to be given a place as Umno senior vice-president.

The post of Umno deputy president was vacated following the sacking of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last year. Ahmad Zahid, who is the party vice-president, had since assumed the duties of party no 2.

Later in a press conference, Ahmad Zahid said the motion would allow the party to focus all its effort on the coming general election and not on the party elections, which is slated to be held next year.

The Deputy Prime Minister also expressed his thanks to party members and delegates for their unanimous support and trust both in him and Hishammuddin.

Hishammuddin said he was touched by the fact that the motion was brought up and supported not only by the youth wing - who proposed the motion - but all the delegates and grassroot members who were present.

"I'm also relieved that although the proposal was not included in the initial president's policy speech motion, but democratically the delegates themselves have agreed.

"And I hope that after this, no one will try to pit us against one another anymore, because there is already a deep understanding that has been mandated by all party members," he said.