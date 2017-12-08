Umno Youth wants Jamal Yunos to lead KR1M 2.0

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Youth wants Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos to lead the Kedai Rakyat 1Malaysia (KR1M) 2.0 initiative.

When debating the economic motion at the 71st Umno general assembly, Umno Youth information chief Jamawi Jaafar said Jamal has the credibility to sell essential goods at a reasonable price.

"We have to have a leader who is capable to lead this initiative. This is because there are people out there whose mind is only profit oriented.

"It's not wrong to propose Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos to lead the KR1M 2.0 initiative because he is proven to be able to sell fish and other essential goods at a reasonable price," Jamawi said.

He added Jamal has managed to sell fishes at reasonable price after eliminating the "middle-men" involved between the fishermen and consumers.

Jamawi said these middle-men are the reason that essential goods have to be sold at an expensive price.

"I asked Jamal how can he sell a kg of catfish for RM5, did he subsidise it? Jamal said no, he got the fish for RM4, and he adds another ringgit for service charge.

"So if Jamal is given the chance to lead KR1M 2.0, he can put his fishes and essential goods over there and eliminate the middle-men," he said.

In August this year, Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin announced that the government will launch KR1M 2.0 anytime soon.

Hamzah, however, said it would no longer practise the concept of only having a single, prominent corporation as it did previously with KR1M under Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad.

Putrajaya has decided to end its contract with Mydin after it was discovered that the KR1M stores were selling goods at prices higher than the market value.