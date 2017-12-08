Video of woman's kidnapping goes viral

PETALING JAYA: A woman was reported as kidnapped after CCTV footage of her being forced into a car by her captors in Kampung Jawa, Klang, has gone viral on social media today.

The CCTV footage shows a white Mercedes Benz pulling up in front of the gate of the factory where the woman works.

A man then gets out of the car and the woman comes out to greet the man. After a brief discussion, he handed her some documents to sign, as she was signing them the suddenly grabs her and forces her into the back seat of the car.

The 49-year-old mother of two fought back but was overpowered by the man. A second man opened the back door of the car from the inside and pulled the victim into the car.

The man on the outside then gets into the driver's seat of the car and speeds off from the factory in the incident that happened at about 9:40am this morning.

The video of the CCTV footage that went viral was followed by a message from the woman's brother.

"Urgent!! My Sister got kidnapped today morning around 9.30am near her workplace at Kampung Jawa Klang. The person who kidnapped her was an Indian with Mercedes Benz car plate number KEE 46. I got the CCTV footage with me. If anyone saw the car or the person please do call this number to inform.

Sathya 012-3104116 / Nantha 016-2442657 / Arri 014-3242410/ Ruvan 016-3489332," read the Facebook post.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Shafien Mamat confirmed he had received a police report on the incident and investigations are currently underway.

Watch the video of the abduction below: