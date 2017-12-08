A world united can foil US plan on Jerusalem: Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: The plan to make Jerusalem the capital of Israel will fail if the world is united against the United States proposal, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

"If the world is united, there is hope in foiling the US proposal to make Jerusalem the capital of Israel," the Umno president said during a visit today to the Media Centre of the ongoing 2017 Umno General Assembly here.

Najib, in delivering his policy speech at the assembly yesterday, said Malaysia strongly rejected the proposal and expressed confidence that Muslims would not accept the US plan to recognise one of the three holy cities of Islam as the Israeli capital.

The Prime Minister said the objection to the plan came not only from Malaysia but also other countries, and added that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey had contacted him to share his concern on the matter.

"He is one of several world leaders to contact me. I will share what we discussed in my winding-up and adjournment speech (at the general assembly) tomorrow because some recommendations were raised," he said.

Najib said Erdogan invited Malaysia to the emergency meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on this global issue to be held in Istanbul on Dec 13 in demonstrating the solidarity of protests by the Islamic countries.

"I will gather more information on the meeting. Erdogan wants Malaysia to attend. The invitation demonstrates the high appreciation for Malaysia's role in such major issues.

"As an Islamic country, it is very important that we engage in any action to save Jerusalem," he said. — Bernama