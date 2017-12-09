600 join International Anti-Corruption Run, Cycle

PUTRAJAYA: About 600 people participated in the Friends of Gerah (Anti-Corruption Revolution Movement) Run and Cycling Event organised by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in conjunction with the International Anti-Corruption Day at Precinct 2 here today.

They were flagged off by MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad.

In a statement issued today, the MACC said the International Anti-Corruption Day is a platform to get close to the people with its slogan of "People Friendly Fights off Corruption".

"The MACC hopes that the celebrations for the International Anti-Corruption Day helps the public get to know it better and gain knowledge of corruption," it said.

The International Anti-Corruption Day is celebrated on Dec 9 each year as set by the United Nations in 2003. — Bernama