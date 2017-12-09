All quarters must continue supporting ESSCom: Teo

KUDAT: Sabah Special Functions Minister Datuk Teo Chee Kang urges all government agencies, the private sector and society to continue cooperating with and supporting the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) to protect national sovereignty.

He said this was crucial because the duty of safeguarding the security and national sovereignty should not be viewed as solely the duty and responsibility of the armed forces.

"This is because the Hanruh concept (comprehensive defence) involving all quarters is important to defend national harmony. As such, ESSCom fervently hopes for the support and aid of all quarters specifically the communities in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) to carry out the duty entrusted to it.

"The communities must report to the security forces any suspicious incident in their respective areas. In addition, the communities specifically in ESSZone must also comply with all stipulated regulations to enable the security forces to carry out their duty more effectively," he said at the 'Semarak Rakyat Kudat Bersama ESSCom' programme here today.

Commenting on the programme, he said it showed the determination of ESSCom to help the local populace other than delivering information on the agency to the public. — Bernama