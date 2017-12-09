Appropriate action will be taken against Zaid: Salleh

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak believes the relevant authorities will take appropriate action against DAP member Datuk Zaid Ibrahim, who was reported to have insulted the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, recently.

Salleh said Zaid's statement against the sultan, made though his Twitter account, was a clear breach of the law.

"Therefore, appropriate action would be taken," he told reporters after meeting representatives from the Umno Overseas Clubs.

Zaid, through his Twitter account last Tuesday, questioned Sultan Sharafuddin's speech, which among others, chided former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over his remarks against the Bugis community.

Last Thursday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun confirmed that the police had received reports on the case and an investigation was being conducted under the Sedition Act and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Act.

Commenting on a call by a delegate at the 2017 Umno General Assembly for the authorities to investigate the owner of The Malaysian Insight (TMI) following the online news portal's attacks on Umno leaders, especially the party president, Salleh said a report on it had been received and an investigation would be conducted by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

On the assembly, Salleh, who is Umno treasurer, said all Umno members should play their role as cyber fighters in correcting all the accusations made by the opposition.

Asked for his comments on the motion of no contest for the top two party posts which was unanimously passed by delegates at the assembly, Salleh said the motion was tabled because the team of Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak as president and Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is performing the duties of deputy president, was seen as capable of strengthening Umno.

He said the two posts were crucial to determine the party's stability and the country's political development, as a whole.

"Najib is a leader with vision who wants to bring Malaysia to more glory and he needs a deputy who is loyal to help him realise it," he added. — Bernama