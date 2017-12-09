Beware of opposition ambush attacks, says Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) must be quick to sniff out and counter last-minute "ambush attacks" by the opposition to attain votes, if it wishes to improve from its previous two performances in the General Election (GE).

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reminded party delegates who were present at the Umno general assembly that the opposition had used similar tactics in the last two GEs, which have seen BN lost more seats than previous elections.

"We must realise that the opposition often use last-minute surprise attacks that are capable of shifting the support of fence-sitters and persuadable voters.

"Party machinery need to sniff out any issues and lies that are being played by the oppositions much earlier, especially on social media.

"Prepare answers and counter-attack all their accusations and defamations. Umno and BN must utilise social media to its fullest," he said in his winding-up speech, here, yesterday.

BN won 140 of the total 222 seats (63.1%) in the 12th GE, while only winning 133 seats (59.9%) in the 13th GE in 2013, its two worst showings in a general election to date.

Ahmad Zahid also reminded members not to go against one another, especially in the run-up to the elections, which is slated to take place by mid-2018, especially those who were not chosen as candidates.

"I don't want members to take it to heart, or be offended. Give your support to anyone who will be chosen as candidates.

"Be a good follower, because a good leader is born from a good follower," he said.