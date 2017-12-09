Crackdown on sale of zamzam water nationwide: Health Ministry

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry is conducting a sweep on the sale of zamzam water, following a ban issued by the Saudi Arabian Embassy against the sale of the water found in shops around Kuala Lumpur, as well as all over the country.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said parties caught selling zamzam water faced a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or jail time for not more than two years under Food Regulations 1985.

From 2012 to October this year, the ministry had confiscated RM58,191.80 worth of zamzam water, he said in a statement here today.

He said the matter was agreed by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) and the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) as enforcement was under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Health.

He said the ministry through the Food Safety and Quality Division was taking action against the sale of zamzam water under Section 4(1) (f) of Food Act 1983.

According to him, zamzam water which is obtained underground is categorised as natural mineral water as stipulated under Regulation 360A of Food Regulations 1985.

"Its import requires the source of water licence as well as approval and authentication by geology and hydrology authorities," he said.

He said the Saudi government only allowed the distribution of zamzam water for free to haj and umrah pilgrims as well as visitors for personal consumption in limited quantity.

"The ministry is intensifying enforcement against the sale of zamzam water as its sale is banned in Malaysia," he said.

Dr Noor said members of the public could contact the District Health Office or nearest State Health Department or surf its site at http://moh.spab.gov.my or www.facebook.com/bkkmhq for further information. — Bernama