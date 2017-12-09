Did Rihanna just tease her 'Navy' with a new lipstick launch?

THIS year may well go down in beauty history as the moment Rihanna shook up the makeup industry, but the superstar isn't showing any signs of slowing down in 2018.

The singer and cosmetics mogul has taken to Instagram to tease what appears to be the next big launch from her 'Fenty Beauty by Rihanna' brand. Using the app's 'Stories' feature, she gave followers a fleeting glimpse via video clip of an 'FB' monogrammed lipstick that appears to be a rich, dark blue hue — perhaps in reference to her loyal fan base, referred to as the 'Rihanna Navy.'

Although no explanation was offered alongside the cryptic clip, it is also worth noting that she recently uploaded multiple photos of herself rocking what appears to be the same bold lipstick on a night out, teamed with dark denim and a statement coat.

A blue Fenty Beauty lipstick would be the perfect addition to Riri's growing beauty collection, which burst onto the scene back in September and became an instant hit, with her initial 91-piece debut widely applauded for its inclusive approach for offering customers 40 different shades of foundation, in addition to multiple contouring, correcting, concealing and highlighting products. She has since followed up her first big drop with a holiday 'Galaxy Collection', featuring bold lip colors, eyeliner, and a jewel-toned 14-shade eyeshadow palette, among other things, before dropping her latest creation, a scarlet-red lip paint called 'Stunna,' in Nov. — AFP Relaxnews