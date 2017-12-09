Five nabbed in connection with armed robberies in Penang, Kedah

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police have arrested five individuals including a woman believed to be members of a gang responsible for armed robberies during several raids carried out around Penang and Kedah yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said police arrested a 34-year-old man in Simpang Ampat, near here at 8.45pm last night.

"When arrested, the man, believed to be the gang leader, was driving a Perodua Myvi car and there was a scuffle when he tried to escape. Police seized a machete, a knife and two fake vehicle registration numbers," he said here today.

Following the arrest of the gang leader, police also detained his 25-year-old fiancee in Simpang Ampat, two men aged 21 and 26 at a house in Kampung Tasek Junjong, and another 26-year-old man at a house in Kampung Ayer Merah, Kulim in Kedah.

Police have also seized various mobile phones and tablets believed to be the loot from the robberies, as well as weapons such as knives and machetes.

He said based on the investigations, the gang was believed to be involved in the robberies around SPT, Seberang Perai Utara, Seberang Perai Selatan and Kedah since the beginning of the year, and the gang's modus operandi was to rob the victims and would injure them using a machete or knife when they resisted. — Bernama