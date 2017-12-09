Four arrested for robbing poultry farmer

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police have arrested three men and a woman in connection with an armed robbery against a poultry farmer that took place at Jalan Sungai Lembu in Bukit Mertajam here on Friday.

Central Seberang Prai district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said the four suspects, three males aged between 25 and 34 years old and a 25-year-old woman, were caught during four separate raids in several locations in Seberang Prai and Kulim, Kedah.

He also said that the three male suspects have a prior record of eight criminal and ten drug related charges in total between them.

While their female accomplice has no prior criminal record.

In the 3pm incident yesterday, the 38-year-old victim was injured after he and one of the suspects were involved in a scuffle.

During the scuffle, the suspect grabbed the necklace of the victim and fled the scene in a white Myvi.

The victim was taken to a clinic nearby by his brother who later lodged a police report on the incident.

Ros Azhan said several item were also confiscated during the raids including a 19.5-inch machete, a 13-inch butcher knife, a folding knife, 7 mobile phones of various brands, 1 Samsung Tab and 2 vehicle plates.

Ros Azhan said all four suspects are currently locked up at Central Seberang district police headquarters in Bandar Perda.

"The case will be investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt in an armed robbery," he said.