Govt agrees to set up National Cost of Living Council

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to set up the National Action Council on the Cost of Living to help the people face the cost of living.

Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who is also Umno president, had given his approval on the establishment of the council proposed by Umno Youth delegate, Jamawi Jaafar at the 2017 Umno General Assembly.

"Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, as the Chairman of the Committee on the Cost of Living, had not only agreed, but also directed me to focus on every factor that contributed to inflation such as housing, transportation, utility and of course, food and drinks at the discussions of the council," he said.

Hamzah, who is also a member of the Umno Supreme Council, said this when winding up the debate at the 2017 Umno General Assembly, here today.

When debating the motion on the economy yesterday, Jamawi, who is Umno Youth information chief, recommended that the proposed council be set up to assist in overcoming the problems concerning the cost of living, middlemen and sabotage of the national economy.

Hamzah said Najib, who understands the needs of the people, also agreed to create a 'Jualan Rakyat Program' (Public Sale Programme) throughout the country to enable the people to get goods at a cheaper price as compared to the market price.

He said the programme would be implemented through the Umno divisional leaders throughout the country.

"We will get down on the ground to implement the programme every month so that the people would enjoy the benefits from our struggles," he said.

Hamzah said his ministry, through the Perbadanan Nasional Berhad (PNS) would open up as many Kedai Rakyat 1Malaysia (KR1M) 2.0 which would be launched shortly.

"We will give as much business opportunities to Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) bumiputera operators which was a new business model to the IKS to supply their products through KR1M 2.0," he said. — Bernama